Islamic State claims responsibility for attack in Afghanistan

2nd August 2020

epa08580799 An Afghan man who was injured when militants attacked central prison, is shifted to a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 02 august 2020. According to the police officials, 20 people were injured and two civilians were killed in multiple bomb blasts outside a jail in Jalalabad. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack in the Afghan city of Jalalabad, the group’s Amaq news agency said on Sunday .

At least three bombs exploded outside a jail compound in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Sunday, officials said as they rushed police forces to the scene.

Al Jazeera reports that “gunmen have attacked a prison compound in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, according to officials, with reports of casualties amid heavy clashes between the assailants and security forces.”

epa08580804 An Afghan man who was injured when militants attacked central prison, is shifted to a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 02 august 2020. According to the police officials, 20 people were injured and two civilians were killed in multiple bomb blasts outside a jail in Jalalabad. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI
epa08580801 An Afghan man who was injured when militants attacked central prison, is shifted to a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 02 august 2020. According to the police officials, 20 people were injured and two civilians were killed in multiple bomb blasts outside a jail in Jalalabad. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI
epa08580800 An Afghan man who was injured when militants attacked central prison, is shifted to a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 02 august 2020. According to the police officials, 20 people were injured and two civilians were killed in multiple bomb blasts outside a jail in Jalalabad. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI
epa08580799 An Afghan man who was injured when militants attacked central prison, is shifted to a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 02 august 2020. According to the police officials, 20 people were injured and two civilians were killed in multiple bomb blasts outside a jail in Jalalabad. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Sohrab Qaderi, a provincial council member in Jalalabad, said a huge car bomb explosion was followed by at least two smaller bomb blasts outside a government-run prison. He said attackers had taken up position near the prison and heavy clashes between the militants and Afghan police were underway.

“At least 20 people were injured in the ongoing clashes,” Qaderi said.

Reuters / Al Jazeera

Tags: , ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Tories defend position of not suspending MP, and former Minister accused of rape

2nd August 2020

Islamic State claims responsibility for attack in Afghanistan

2nd August 2020

Coronavirus cases, deaths on the increase in Eurasia

2nd August 2020

China sends team to Hong Kong for widespread coronavirus testing

2nd August 2020

Netanyahu condemns protests against him, criticises media

2nd August 2020

White House says not optimistic on near-term deal for coronavirus relief bill

2nd August 2020

Philippines to reimpose stricter coronavirus lockdown measures

2nd August 2020

At least 40 infected with COVID-19 on Norway cruises amid scramble to trace passengers

2nd August 2020

Malta: Migrants at sea lose contact with NGO, prompting fears of a Libya pushback

2nd August 2020
%d bloggers like this: