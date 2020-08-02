Islamic State claims responsibility for attack in Afghanistan

epa08580799 An Afghan man who was injured when militants attacked central prison, is shifted to a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 02 august 2020. According to the police officials, 20 people were injured and two civilians were killed in multiple bomb blasts outside a jail in Jalalabad. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack in the Afghan city of Jalalabad, the group’s Amaq news agency said on Sunday .

At least three bombs exploded outside a jail compound in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Sunday, officials said as they rushed police forces to the scene.

Al Jazeera reports that “gunmen have attacked a prison compound in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, according to officials, with reports of casualties amid heavy clashes between the assailants and security forces.”

Sohrab Qaderi, a provincial council member in Jalalabad, said a huge car bomb explosion was followed by at least two smaller bomb blasts outside a government-run prison. He said attackers had taken up position near the prison and heavy clashes between the militants and Afghan police were underway.

“At least 20 people were injured in the ongoing clashes,” Qaderi said.

Reuters / Al Jazeera

