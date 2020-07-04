Irish travel restrictions to remain in place until at least July 20

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Irish Times reports that travel restrictions, including quarantine requirements and official advice not to travel abroad, are likely to remain in place until at least July 20th amid fears that a resurgence of Covid-19 infections in other countries could be imported to Ireland.

The publication of a “green list” of countries to which it is safe to travel will not happen next week, as had been expected, and will instead be postponed until July 20th, before which the Government will review the public health advice.

Until then, the current status quo will apply, sources said.

It had been expected that travel restrictions would be relaxed next week and that a safe list of countries where holidaymakers could travel without being required to quarantine for 14 days on their return would be published. However, this has now been put back until July 20th at the earliest. The restrictions will be reviewed fortnightly after that.

Warnings at the State’s airports about the necessity for incoming travellers to observe the 14-day quarantine are likely to be enhanced, while the Garda launched Operation Navigation on Friday evening under which pubs and licensed premises will be checked for adherence to Covid-19 health guidelines.

Read more via The Irish Times

