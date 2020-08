Reading Time: < 1 minute

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar have asked EU Commissioner Phil Hogan to consider his position, following his attendance at a golf dinner for 81 people in Clifden last Wednesday.

Tonight, a Government spokesperson said: “They [Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar] both believe the event should never have been held, that the Commissioner’s apology came late and that he still needs to give a full account and explanation of his actions.”

RTÉ News

