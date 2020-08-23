Irish Parliament to be recalled over politicians breaching coronavirus rules

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Irish premier Micheal Martin announced Sunday he would recall parliament following a scandal over politicians breaching coronavirus rules.



Martin and his coalition government partners, deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar and cabinet minister Eamon Ryan, “have agreed that the Dail (parliament) should be recalled”, a spokesman said.

The news came after two days of political turmoil following revelations that swathes of lawmakers and senior politicians attended a parliamentary golf society dinner in breach of coronavirus guidelines.

The Irish Examiner newspaper revealed 82 high profile figures – including EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan – attended the Oireachtas (parliament) Golf Society dinner on Wednesday night.

The event was held just 24 hours after the government announced fresh COVID-19 restrictions to curb a new surge in cases, including no “formal or informal events or parties” to be held at hotel restaurants.

It was reported that attendees at the dinner sat at tables of ten in breach of coronavirus guidelines, and organisers erected a room divider in a bid to skirt legislation banning gatherings of more than 50.

But police on Friday said they had opened an investigation into the event for alleged breaches of that same legislation.

Read more via RTE News

Like this: Like Loading...