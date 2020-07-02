Ireland to review international travel recommendations on Monday

Pedestrains walk past the Bord Gais Energy Theatre in Dublin, Ireland. EPA-EFE/AIDAN CRAWLEY

Ireland’s new health minister will bring a recommendation on international travel to cabinet on Monday amid warnings from top health officials that a resumption of non-essential travel could reignite the coronavirus crisis.

Ireland’s outgoing government last week promised to produce a “green list” by July 9 of countries for which a 14-day quarantine would not apply, but new prime minister Micheal Martin and his health minister Stephen Donnelly have said they will take a cautious approach.

“July 9 is a decision that has been taken to publish a list. There may be a recommendation to cabinet that that might change,” Donnelly told national broadcaster RTE.

