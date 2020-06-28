Sun. Jun 28th, 2020

Ireland to keep its 14-day quarantine on British travellers

28th June 2020

A woman wearing face mask walks past a pharmacy in Dublin City, Ireland. EPA-EFE/AIDAN CRAWLEY

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ireland will maintain a 14-day quarantine for travellers from the British mainland in July even as it plans to ease travel restrictions with some countries, the Sunday Times newspaper reported, citing a memo.

The memo with the Irish cabinet committee said it was “highly unlikely” that Britain would be included in Ireland’s safe travel list, the report added .

Ireland plans to lift from July 9 a 14-day quarantine for people arriving from countries that have also suppressed the coronavirus, the Irish government said on Thursday.

 

Via Reuters/ The Sunday Times

Tags: , ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: