Ireland significantly tightens coronavirus restrictions

Ireland’s coronavirus restrictions are being “significantly” tightened, with all businesses told to let employees work from home, new limits on outdoor gatherings and warnings to avoid public transport, Sky News reports.

Prime Minister Micheal Martin said the new rules will be in place until at least 13 September, following a spike in cases over the last three weeks.

Earlier, Cabinet members pushed back against some coronavirus-related restrictions recommended by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) amid divisions between the Taoiseach and Tánaiste.

Sources reported disagreement between Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar at the long Cabinet meeting today, which delayed the press conference which was due to begin at 3pm.

When the press conference got underway shortly before 6pm, Mr Martin said that if the current increases in cases continue it will be “impossible” to stop the spread of the virus to vulnerable people.

The restrictions include:

Outdoor gatherings limited to 15 people

Restaurants must close by 11.30pm

Sports can only take place behind closed doors

Public transport should be avoided where possible

Those using private transport where different households are present should wear masks

Over-70s are asked to limit interactions, avoid public transport and shop during designated hours

