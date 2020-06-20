Ireland says quarantine for international flights to remain at least until July 9

Aer Lingus aircraft parked up at Dublin Airport, Ireland. EPA/AIDAN CRAWLEY

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ireland’s 14-day quarantine for people arriving from other countries will remain in place at least until July 9 and the government will review the issue at a meeting next week, acting prime minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday.

“My ambition … is to reopen between countries where the virus is as suppressed as it is here, but we want to do that in a coordinated fashion with other European countries, but that hasn’t quite happened yet,” Varadkar told journalists.

Via Reuters

