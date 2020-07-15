Ireland delays opening of bars due to rise in new COVID-19 cases

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ireland has delayed the planned opening of bars and nightclubs by three weeks to Aug. 10 due to concerns about a rise in COVID-19 infections among younger people, Prime Minister Micheál Martin announced on Wednesday.

The country had been due to enter the fourth and final phase of COVID-19 restrictions on July 20, which would have allowed the opening of all bars and nightclubs and indoor gatherings of up to 100 people, but this will now happen on Aug. 10, Martin told journalists.

The Department of Health has confirmed two further deaths from Covid-19, bringing the death toll in Ireland to 1,748. It has also confirmed 14 additional coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 25,683.

The Acting Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health has said that the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) met yesterday and will meet again tomorrow to review Ireland’s ongoing response and preparedness to Covid-19.

Reuters / RTE

