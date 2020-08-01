Iraq PM calls early election

1st August 2020

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi . EPA-EFE/AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / POOL POOL

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi called an early general election for June 6, 2021, roughly a year ahead of when it would normally be held.

Early elections are a key demand of Iraqi anti-government protesters who staged months of mass demonstrations last year and were killed in their hundreds by security forces and gunmen suspected of links to militia groups.

Iraqi’s parliament must still ratify the election date.

Kadhimi was selected by parliament in May to head a government that would guide the country towards early elections. His predecessor Adel Abdul Mahdi quit under pressure from protests in December last year.

Activists have also demanded fairer elections and changes to Iraq’s voting process and election committee after widespread accusations of fraud in the last nationwide vote in 2018.

The United Nations praised Kadhimi’s announcement saying it would promote “greater stability and democracy”.

Voter turnout in Iraq’s last election was 44.5 percent, but especially low in some impoverished southern Shi’ite Muslim areas. Many Iraqis say they have no faith in Iraq’s electoral system.

Demonstrators who took to the street in their hundreds of thousands last year accuse the political elite, especially lawmakers, of squandering Iraq’s oil wealth to line their own pockets.

Kadhimi’s government faces a health crisis with a rapid spread of the coronavirus, a fiscal crisis because of low oil revenues and exports, challenges from powerful militia groups which oppose him and a rising Islamic State insurgency.

 

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Israel’s “Bibi generation” starts to turn on Netanyahu over economy and COVID-19

1st August 2020

Photo Story: National Day parade rehearsals in Singapore

1st August 2020

Thousands protest against Kremlin in Russian far east for fourth weekend

1st August 2020

Doctors and Nurses industrial action suspended after meetings with Health Minister

1st August 2020

Record number of Black women set to run for U.S. Congress

1st August 2020

Trump likely to address U.N. in person in September

1st August 2020

German minister wants to get tough on COVID-19 rule breakers

1st August 2020

PM Orban expects investment boom in Hungarian economy in 2021

1st August 2020

Malta: EU to give €22 million for Malta’s second largest environmental project

1st August 2020
%d bloggers like this: