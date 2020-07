Iranians wearing face masks go shopping around Tehran's grand bazaar in Tehran, Iran. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iran on Tuesday reported a new single-day record death toll of 229 from coronavirus, after weeks of rising numbers in the Middle East’s worst-hit country.

“Sadly, we lost 229 of our compatriots to the COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours,” health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said.

