Iran executes former translator accused to spy for US and Mossad

Iran executed a former translator who had been accused of spying for US and the Israeli Mossad on Monday.

“Mahmoud Mousavi Majd’s sentence was carried out on Monday morning over the charge of espionage so that the case of his betrayal to his country will be closed forever,” the judiciary’s Mizan Online website reported.

Initially employed as a driver, Majd was in close contact with many Iranian advisers in Syria. He performed his duties covertly for Israeli intelligence Mossad and the CIA in States, while he also interpreted on the movements of Soleimani, until the IRGC commander and chief was killed, according to Iran. He had been arrested before Soleimani died. The court had not ruled out the fact that Majd spied on Soleimani, given that the former had a history of spying.

“Seyed Mahmoud Mousavi-Majd, who had connections with Mossad and CIA and provided them with intelligence on security issues such as the Guards Quds Force and the location of martyr Qassem Soleimani in exchange for U.S. dollars was sentenced to death by the Revolution Court, and the verdict has been confirmed by the Supreme Court and will be implemented soon[sic] ,” Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaeili had stated on June

DW / IB Times

