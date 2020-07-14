Inter move back to second place with victory on Torino

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez (R) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 3-1 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Torino FC at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 13 July 2020. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

Inter moved back to second place after defeating Torino at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza yesterday evening 3-1 in Italy’s Serie A.

Toro’s star striker Andrea Belotti had given the Granata the lead in the first half but Inter completed a formidable comeback in the second half with goals by Ashley Young, Diego Godin and Lautaro Martinez.

With this win, Inter overtook Lazio and Atalanta, to move to eight points behind leaders Juventus.

For Torino, who before the suspension of the league due the coronavirus pandemic a comfortable mid-table position was on the cards, it will be a concerning finale to the season, with just five points separating them from the relegation zone.

