Infections in Turkey on the rise again

Morgue workers wear personal protective equipment (PPE) as they push a wheeled bed after the funeral ceremony of Ali Daskiran, who died from Covid-19, at the Cekmekoy morgue in Istanbul, Turkey. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

The number of new coronavirus cases in Turkey rose to 1,459 in the last 24 hours from 1,195 a day earlier, health ministry data showed on Saturday.

Infections have been increasing since travel restrictions were lifted and facilities reopened at the beginning of the month, according to Reuters.

In the last 24 hours, 14 people died, bringing total fatalities to 4,792.

The overall tally of detected Covid-19 cases in Turkey now stands at 176,677.

Via Reuters

