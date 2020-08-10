Indonesia volcano Mount Sinabung erupts again

10th August 2020

Mount Sinabung spews volcanic ash into the air during an eruption in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, 10 August 2020. Mount Sinabung is one of the most active volcanoes in Indonesia. EPA-EFE/ITA SITEPU

Mount Sinabung on Indonesia’s Sumatra island erupted on Monday, firing ash and other volcanic materials as high as 5,000 meters (16,400 feet) into the sky. It was the second eruption since Saturday.

Indonesia’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center said there were no reported fatalities or injuries from the eruption. But it did say that people should stay at least 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) away from the crater’s mouth.

Mount Sinabung spews volcanic ash into the air during an eruption in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, 10 August 2020. According to latest media reports, Mount Sinabung, one of the most active volcanoes in Indonesia, erupted on 10 August spewing a column of volcanic ash high into the sky. Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, which accounts for 80 percent of the world’s seismic activity. EPA-EFE/ITA SITEPU

The civil aviation authority said flights were still operating in the region.

The agency said people in the area should cover their face to protect themselves from the ash fallout and be careful of potential lava flows. An official at the Mount Sinabung observation post said ash already covered several villages that were up to 20 kilometers from the crater.

 

