People wearing protective face masks keep their distance as no-seat marks are seen on the seats of a passenger train at Pasar Senen train station in Jakarta, Indonesia. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Indonesia reported 1,681 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total count to 75,699, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto told a televised news briefing.

Fatalities from the COVID-19 rose by 71 on Sunday, he said, bringing the total in the Southeast Asian nation to 3,606, the highest in East Asia outside China.

