A Balinese boy wearing a protective face mask prays during Saraswati ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic at a temple in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Indonesia reported on Wednesday 139 new deaths from the coronavirus, the country’s highest daily increase and bringing the total number of fatalities to 4,459, data from the country’s Health Ministry website showed.

The number of infections rose by 1,882 to bring the total number to 91,751 in Indonesia, which has the most confirmed cases in East Asia.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related