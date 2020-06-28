Indonesia reports 1,198 new coronavirus cases, 34 new deaths

epa08511496 Balinese traditional guards, locally known as Pecalang, stand guard to ensure people wear face masks in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Indonesia reported 1,198 new coronavirus cases and 34 deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to 54,010 and fatalities to 2,754, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

The Indonesian government has imposed a new set of regulations known as ‘new normal’, which are being implemented in stages that began in early June for some provinces. Provinces that have either reported no new COVID-19 infections or are reporting a significant drop in infection numbers can reopen businesses while adhering to health code protocols.

Via Reuters

