Indonesian medical officers wearing protective medical equipment collects a sample of from an Indonesian woman at a rapid COVID-19 test center in Jakarta, Indonesia, 25 June 2020. . EPA-EFE/Bagus Indahono

Indonesia reported 1,178 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking its total number of cases to 50,187.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said there were 47 more deaths recorded, with total fatalities now at 2,620, the highest COVID-19 death toll in East Asia outside of China.

Via Reuters

