Indonesia announces record rise in infections

Indonesia has reported 1,331 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, its, its biggest daily increase since the outbreak started locally, taking its total number of cases to 42,762.

Achmad Yurianto, a health ministry official, said 63 more deaths were reported on Thursday, with total fatalities now at 2,339, the highest coronavirus death toll in East Asia outside of China.

Indonesia on Wednesday overtook Singapore with the largest number of Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia.

