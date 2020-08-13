India’s coronavirus cases jump by 67,000, setting daily record

An Indian man wears a mask to get protected from the novel coronavirus COVID-19, in Bangalore. in Bangalore, India, 12 August 2020. Countries around the world have started to ease coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown restrictions in an effort to restart their economies and help people in their daily routines amid the coronavirus pandemic. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

India reported another record daily rise in novel coronavirus infections on Thursday, while the death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 47,000.

Infections grew by 66,999 on Thursday from a day earlier to reach a total of nearly 2.4 million to date, India’s health ministry said.

The country, with the world’s biggest case load behind the United States and Brazil, has now reported a jump of 50,000 cases or more each day for 15 straight days.

