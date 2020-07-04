Indian state bans dog meat

A dog rests on a nearly-deserted road in New Delhi, India. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

The Indian state of Nagaland has banned the import, trading and sale of dog meat, in a move celebrated by animal rights activists.

The north-east state’s government announced the ban following a sustained campaign by animal welfare groups.

They hailed the decision as a “major turning point” in ending cruelty to dogs in India.

But some civil society groups criticised the ban, calling it an attack on food customs in the state.

Eating dog meat is illegal in parts of India, but some communities in north-eastern areas consider it a delicacy.

