India to transform 25 luxury hotels into Covid-19 care centres

Staff at luxury hotels in Delhi are to start welcoming guests not with traditional garlands but with a medical gown.

Amid growing concerns that there are not enough hospital beds to cope with the rising number of cases, the Delhi government has become the first in the country to requisition its hotels.

Starting this week, 25 establishments will be repurposed as emergency Covid-19 care centres for patients with mild to moderate symptoms.

In a sign of how overwhelmed medical staff are becoming, hotel employees are being trained in case they have to administer some of the care.

Some employees have suggested they feel unable to decline the new role, despite having major reservations. Hotel staff are anxious about the prospect of transforming their hospitality skills into hospital care.

