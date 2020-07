A health worker collects swab samples for coronavirus COVID-19 Rapid Antigen detection testing from a mobile testing van in New Delhi, India. According to the news reports India is listed as the third country worldwide in regards to total covid19 cases after the United States and Brazil. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

India reported a record jump of 45,720 in coronavirus infections on Wednesday taking its total number of cases to 1.24 million, the health ministry said on Thursday.

India also reported 1,129 deaths for Wednesday, taking the death toll to 29,861. India has the third-highest number of cases after the United States and Brazil.

