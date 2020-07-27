India records over 50,000 cases in one day

A military Police personnel wearing a face shield stands guard outside the Indian Presidential House in New Delhi, India. EPA-EFE/STR

The Times of India reports that India’s one-day case total was higher than 50,000 for the first time on Sunday, taking the country’s total to 1.4m cases – the third highest worldwide.

50,362 new cases were reported, toppling the previous one-day case record of 49,055.

Last week was also India’s deadliest, the paper reports, “when total cases grew by 28% and the death toll jumped by 19%.”

