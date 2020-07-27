India records over 50,000 cases in one day
Reading Time: < 1 minute
The Times of India reports that India’s one-day case total was higher than 50,000 for the first time on Sunday, taking the country’s total to 1.4m cases – the third highest worldwide.
50,362 new cases were reported, toppling the previous one-day case record of 49,055.
Last week was also India’s deadliest, the paper reports, “when total cases grew by 28% and the death toll jumped by 19%.”
Read more via The Times of India
You must log in to post a comment.