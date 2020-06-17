India coronavirus toll sees record jump of 2,000 dead
Reading Time: < 1 minute
India’s official coronavirus death toll leapt by more than 2,000 to reach 11,903 on Wednesday as Germany advised its nationals to consider leaving the country because of growing health risks.
Mumbai revised its toll up by 862 to 3,165 because of unspecified accounting “discrepancies” while New Delhi saw a record jump of more than 400 deaths, taking its total to more than 1,800.
It was not immediately clear how many of the deaths had occurred in the past 24 hours and how many were from adjustments over a longer period.
