Incumbent Duda extends lead in Polish presidential election

Incumbent President Andrzej Duda (C) with his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda (L) and daughter Kinga Duda (R) gives statement after initial exit polls in Polish Presidential elections in Pultusk, Poland, 12 July 2020. According to initiall exit polls, Polish President Andrzej Duda has won percent 50.4 percent of votes and Civic Coalition candidate and Mayor of Warsaw Rafal Trzaskowski has won 49.6 percent of votes in the second round of presidential elections in Poland. EPA-EFE/LESZEK SZYMANSKI

Incumbent Andrzej Duda’s lead in Poland’s presidential election widened further, an updated late poll showed on Monday, a result, which while still uncertain, could have profound implications for Warsaw’s relations with the European Union.

The updated late poll combines exit poll data with official results for 90% of the polling stations that took part in the exit poll.

The re-election of Duda, an ally of the ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS), is crucial if the government is to implement in full its conservative agenda, including judicial reforms that the European Union says are undemocratic.

Duda’s challenger, liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, has pledged to repair Poland’s relations with Europe and use the presidential veto power to hold back any legislation that would subvert the rule of law.

The updated late poll by Ipsos showed Duda winning 51.0% of the vote. It has a margin of error of one percentage point.

Duda had 50.4% in an exit poll.

“All we need is to count the votes. The night will be tense but I am certain that when the votes are counted, we will win,” Trzaskowski told supporters in a park just outside Warsaw’s historic Old Town after the exit poll.

Opinion polls before the election had shown the candidates, both 48, neck and neck, with Trzaskowski having closed the gap on Duda, who initially looked like a clear favourite.

Backed by the government, Duda ran an acrimonious campaign, laced with homophobic language, attacks on independent media and accusations levied against Trzaskowski that he would serve foreign interests instead of Poland’s.

Duda, a devout believer, had painted himself as a defender of Catholic values and of the government’s generous social benefit programmes that have transformed life for many, especially in the poorer rural regions of the country.

He appeared conciliatory on Sunday. “If anyone was offended by anything I did or said in the last five years, not just during the campaign, please accept my apology,” he told supporters in Pultusk, a small town north of the capital.

Vote-counting was expected to continue through the night, but the electoral commission said it would not announce partial results as it has done in the past, but only the final result, possibly on Monday.

Borys Budka, the head of Trzaskowski’s PO party, said it was “a scandal” that some voters abroad did not receive their mail-in ballots on time. “This is a great failure of the state, regardless of who wins,” Budka told private broadcaster TVN24.

The election was the first time all voters had a choice to cast ballots by mail, a change in rules necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

