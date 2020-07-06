Increase in US interest in moving to New Zealand amid Covid-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute

American interest in moving to New Zealand has spiked during the coronavirus crisis, with the number of people seeking information on how to emigrate climbing by 65% during May.

New Zealand went into lockdown on 25 March and by May was beginning to loosen restrictions, with the disease effectively eliminated by shutting the borders to non-New Zealanders and enforcing strict stay-at-home orders.

Fewer than 1,500 people have been infected with Covid-19 in New Zealand, and 22 have died.

According to figures released by Immigration New Zealand visits to the New Zealand Now website by Americans increased by 37% over April compared to the same time last year, and by 65% in May, with a total of 80,000 Americans expressing interest in shifting to the southern hemisphere in that month alone.

Citizens of the UK also showed an increased interest in relocating, with a growth of 18.5% in May – or 31,000 people. The other top nationalities visiting the site were Australians, South Africans and Indians.

Read more via The Guardian

Like this: Like Loading...

Related