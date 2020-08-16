In Italy, anger spreads on the web as youths act as if “Coviddi” doesn’t exist

Reading Time: < 1 minute

“There is no more Coviddi, there is no more”.

An Italian girl reply to a RAI Tg1 journalist who was interviewing her for a report on her presence in a nightclub in Pag, Croatia, which is a destination for many young people for their summer holidays, sparked controversy on the web.

“Girls, do you realize what you are saying?” replies the journalist.

The answer leaves no room for doubt: “There is no more ‘Coviddi’. We are very aware of this.”

Many social media users, concerned with the issue attribute the crowded locations to managers who do not check, while others complain about the lack of responsibility of young people.

“It is their fault that we will soon find ourselves all closed again inside the house and with an economy that will have to withstand a second closure”.

Corriere / Rai

Like this: Like Loading...

Related