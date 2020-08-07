Imperial College study shows England’s COVID-19 spread slows

Tower Bridge in London, Britain, 05 August 2020. After some four and a half months since lockdown, London, one of the most visited capital city's in the world remains eerily calm. The large drop off in tourism due to the Coronavirus pandemic and with the continued fears of a second wave tourists and Britons alike remain weary of visiting the capital. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The spread of the novel coronavirus in England slowed in June and early July, according to an Imperial College study of 150,000 volunteers.

“As the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic in England transitioned out of its initial lockdown phase, prevalence of swab-positivity continued to decrease,” the so called Real-time Assessment of Community Transmission study found.

The study, which will be peer-reviewed before a final report is published, also found that risk of infection was higher in London than in other areas of England. It found there was an increased risk of infection among those with Black and Asian (mainly South Asian) ethnicities.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related