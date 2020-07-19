Ice-skating junior Olympian found dead
The Australian Olympic Committee has confirmed the death of former world junior pairs figure skating champion Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya in Moscow.
She was born in Russia but in 2016 obtained Australian citizenship.
Alexandrovskaya and then-partner Harley Windsor won the 2017 World Junior pairs’ title, then placed 18th at the PyeongChang Olympics. They split up in February.
“Words can not describe how I feel right now, I am devastated and sick to my core about the sad and sudden passing of Katia,” was posted on Windsor’s social media. “The amount we had achieved during our partnership is something I can never forget and will always hold close to my heart. This news is something you can never prepare for. Rest In Peace Katia.”
