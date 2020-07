Fallen palm leaves in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic because of tropical storm Isaias, ninth of the Atlantic hurricane season. EPA-EFE/ORLANDO BARRIA

Atlantic hurricane Isaias is forecast to move near or east of the Florida peninsula on Saturday and Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The hurricane is now located about 15 miles (25 km) south-southwest of Great Inagua Island, packing maximum sustained winds of 80 miles (130 km) per hour, the Miami-based forecaster said on Friday.

