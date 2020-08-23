Hungary advises citizens to avoid booking holidays in the ‘south’ of the continent

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Hungary’s government is advising citizens to avoid travelling abroad from the start of next month, and is planning to introduce tighten measures in the country, in a bid to keep the number of COVID-19 infections under control.

“The situation in Europe is deteriorating, and is at best stagnating in certain countries,” Gergely Gulyas, the chief of Prime Minister’s office told a news briefing on Wednesday.

He added that “no relaxation of the existing restrictions whatsoever is possible. Given that the number of cases in most countries is rising, stricter rules will be required.”

The proposal for the new measures, which aim at ensure a safe reopening of schools, will be put forward at the upcoming week’s cabinet meeting, as the epidemiological situation in several European countries is deteriorating.

The country’s PM, Viktor Orban on Friday told Kossuth Radio’s programme “Good morning, Hungary” that although he cannot intervene into citizens’ holiday plans, he is asking everyone “not to reserve or organise trips in the southerly direction beyond September, not to envisage holidays because they will be contrary to the border protection measures to be implemented”.

