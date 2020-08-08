Human trial of Italian coronavirus vaccine to start this month

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Governor of the Italian region of Lazio, Nicola Zingaretti announced that human trials of an Italian-developed vaccine will start at the Rome’s Spallanzani infectious-diseases hospital later this month.

Zingaretti, who is also leader of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), announced on Facebook that the first doses of a completely Italian-made vaccine, ready for human testing were delivered to the Spallanzani hospital.

The vaccine, was funded by the Lazio region, which forked out five million euros together with the research ministry.

Zingaretti said that this vaccine will be administered to 90 volunteers from August 24.

ANSA

