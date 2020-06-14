Hospital beds run out in New Delhi as coronavirus cases increase

A Security guard stands guard near an Idol of Lord Shiva in the Punjabi Bagh cremation ground, designated for covid-19 victims funerals provided by South Delhi Municipal Corporation in New Delhi, India. According to media reports, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India has crossed 300000. EPA-EFE/STR

With surging infections highlighting the precarious state of the Indian healthcare system, in the capital New Delhi there is an acute shortage of hospital beds.

More than 1,200 have died from the virus in the Indian capital and more than 1,000 new cases are being reported each day.

Mortuaries are overflowing with bodies and cemeteries and crematorium staff say they cannot keep up with the backlog of victims. Some local Delhi councils say the real death toll is twice the number given by the regional government.

Indian media has been full of tragic stories of people dying after being turned away by hospitals. Several families have used social media to recount their harrowing experiences after being refused hospital beds.

One pregnant woman died as she was being shuttled between hospitals. A 78-year-old man petitioned the Delhi High Court for a ventilator bed but died before the matter could be taken up.

India has now recorded more than 300,000 coronavirus cases with nearly 9,000 fatalities.

The city government has estimated that it could need 80,000 beds by the end of July, and warned hotels and wedding venues that they are likely to be turned into hospitals.

Currently government hospitals have 8,505 designated pandemic beds while private hospitals have 1,441.

But families say they are being forced to spend a small fortune for the few beds that are available with reports for one million rupees ($13,200) by a private hospital for a bed.

