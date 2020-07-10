Hong Kong to suspend all schools due to spike in coronavirus cases

Two women wear face masks in Hong Kong, China. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong’s Education Bureau on Friday announced the suspension of all schools from Monday after a spike in locally transmitted coronavirus cases that has fuelled fears of a renewed community spread in the city.

Schools in the Asian financial hub have been mostly shut since February with many having switched to online learning and lessons by conference call. Many international schools are already on summer break.

The city reported 42 new cases on Thursday, of which 34 were locally transmitted, marking the second consecutive day of rising local infections.

Some of the recent cases involved students and parents, said Education Secretary Kevin Yeung.

The total number of cases in the city since late January now stands at 1,366. Seven people have died.

China reported four new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 9, down from nine a day earlier, the health authority said on Friday.

All four of the new infections were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

China also reported three new asymptomatic patients, compared with six such cases a day earlier.

