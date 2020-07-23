Hong Kong reports daily record of 118 coronavirus cases

Taxi drivers line up to be tested for COVID-19 in a parking lot in Hong Kong, China. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong reported 118 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a daily record, including 111 locally transmitted cases, adding to a deluge of new infections that have hit the global financial hub in the past two weeks.

Hong Kong extended strict social distancing measures on Wednesday as authorities reported 105 locally transmitted infections.

Since late January more than 2,000 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 14 of whom have died. Authorities have warned the city faces a critical period in containing the virus.

Authorities on Wednesday also said they were extending the period that non-essential civil servants would work from home until Aug 2.

“As the local epidemic situation remains severe, it is necessary for the government to continue to take measures to significantly reduce the flow of people and social contacts in order to stop COVID-19 from further spreading in the community,” a government spokesman said.

Health Secretary Sophia Chan said on Wednesday that the government was asking citizens to be patient and stay at home as much as possible.

