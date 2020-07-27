Hong Kong extends virus restrictions to gatherings of more than two people

A woman wears a face mask while walking down a stairway in the Central district of Hong Kong, China. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong on Monday announced further restrictions to curb a surge in coronavirus cases, including a ban on gatherings of more than two people, a total bar on restaurant dining and mandatory facemasks in all public places, including outdoors.

The measures, which will take effect from Wednesday, are the first time the city has completely banned dining in restaurants. Since late January, more than 2,600 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 20 of whom have died.

Hong Kong authorities reported 145 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, of which 142 were locally transmitted, setting a new daily high just hours after the city announced its toughest measures yet to curb a community outbreak.

