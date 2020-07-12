Hong Kong enters first sustained local outbreak

A ferry passenger speaks on his mobile phone while crossing Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, China. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong health authorities have confirmed a record high number of locally-transmitted cases, about 50 of which can’t be traced to a previous infection.

Head of Hong Kong University’s school of medicine, Dr Gabriel Leung, told local media today that the reproductive number of the virus has risen to nearly four. This means every infected person could now be expected to pass it on to almost four others.

“Given the high baseline rate and [that] there is no sign of abatement of this trajectory and that real-time reproductive number of three to four, I think that we have now, or we have already entered Hong Kong’s first sustained local outbreak”, Leung said.

The city reported 16 local infections among 28 cases officially confirmed on Saturday, while another 33 people were awaiting confirmation they had caught the deadly virus.

The continued surge takes Hong Kong’s Covid-19 total to 1,431 with seven deaths.

