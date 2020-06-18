Honduras president hospitalized with pneumonia due to Covid-19

(FILE) - President of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernandez (2-R) and First Lady Ana Garcia Carias (L). EPA-EFE/RODRIGO SURA

After President Juan Orlando Hernández announced late Tuesday that he and his wife had tested positive for the virus, he has now been hospitalised after doctors determined he had pneumonia.

From March to 7 June, Honduras confirmed 6,327 coronavirus infections.

In the 10 days since, it added 3,329 more, a surge that has come after the government began a gradual reactivation of the economy.

