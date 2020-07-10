Home: Increase in bookings with Air Malta

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont speaks to an Air Malta representative who said that bookings with the airline are picking up. The spokesperson, however, said that it is too early to predict emerging trends in the travel market.

The paper follows developments with the Nationalist Party where it says the majority of MPs recommended Therese Comodini Cachia for Opposition Leader after Chris Said and Claudio Grech turned down the offer.

Another story covers a case in court where a man is facing charges for forcing his daughter to marry and to wear the hijab. Magistrate Joe Mifsud said that marriage should be a free choice.

