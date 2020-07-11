Holy See advocates for rights of Internally Displaced Persons with disabilities

epa05873301 A photograph made available on 27 March 2017 shows a malnourished young Internally Displaced Person (IDP) with a mental disability laying inside his family's shelter in an IDP camp in the outskirts of Qardho in Somalia's semi-autonomous region of Puntland, Somalia, 26 March 2017. The food crisis caused by lack of rainfall in the region affects 5.6 million people in Ethiopia according to the Red Cross, which aims to raise 13.8 million US dollars to 'provide food for tens of thousands of people, screen children for malnutrition, and improve access to health services and clean water'. East Africa has been suffering from a severe drought since 2015 due to the El Nino weather phenomenon. EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Holy See’s has called for the protection of the rights of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), with a particular focus on the vulnerabilities that people with disabilities face in the context of forced displacement.

The Holy’s See’s Permanent Observer to the United Nations and other organizations, Archbishop Ivan Jurkovič, made this call during a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

“Just like migrants and refugees, IDPs are not mere numbers or statistics: they are human persons, with their personal stories, suffering and aspirations,” Archbishop Jurkovič said. “Unfortunately, IDPs have increasingly become victims of the ‘globalisation of indifference’ which Pope Francis repeatedly denounced.”

Vatican News reports “recalling Pope Francis’s message for the 106th World Day of Migrants and Refugees, Archbishop Jurkovič reiterated the Pope’s concern that the situation of displaced persons has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 crisis.

He pointed out that IDPs with disabilities, in particular, encounter “additional burdens and barriers to accessing specific displacement-related information and humanitarian assistance.” This results in “inequalities and heightened protection risks.”

For this reason, “it is important to consider the diverse needs of IDPs, including those with disabilities so that they may access protection and durable solutions to be fully integrated into society,” the Archbishop said.”

Vatican News

Like this: Like Loading...

Related