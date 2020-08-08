Hizbullah leader says Beirut’s explosion is a great humanitarian and national disaster

epa08590221 A grab picture from Hezbollah's al-Manar TV shows Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah giving a speech in Beirut, Lebanon, 07 August 2020. Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered the speech after the explosion and its shockwave on 04 August 2020 devastated the port area and parts of the city, where he denied that the party had anything to do with the explosion, and he also denied that it had any weapons or ammunition for him in the Beirut port, and demanded that the most severe penalties be imposed on those who are proven to have links with the ammonia store. Lebanese Health Ministry on 07 August said at least 154 people were killed, and more than 5,000 injured in the Beirut blast that devastated the port area on 04 August and believed to have been caused by an estimated 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse. EPA-EFE/AL-MANAR TV GRAB HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Leader of Lebanon’s Hizbullah Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday that what happened in Beirut was a great humanitarian and national disaster.

The Hizbullah Leader made the remarks in reaction to the huge blast Beirut Port on Tuesday, killing over one hundred people and injuring thousands.

According to Al-Manar satellite network, he said the consequences of the disaster would be great and dangerous with social, health and economic impacts.

“All the government and public sectors were present, and the popular scenes took place,” he said.

The Hizbullah Leader also hoped that “we all pass through this disaster with patience, perseverance, and stability.”

Nasrallah was originally supposed to give an address on Wednesday, but it was delayed after Tuesday’s explosion at the Beirut.

The massive explosion rocked the Lebanese capital claiming more than 150 lives and injuring about 5,000 people.

A warehouse that contained ammonium nitrate caught fire in the Beirut Port on Tuesday afternoon, triggering a huge explosion.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and many other Iranian officials have sympathized with Lebanon over casualties of Beirut explosion.

IRNA

