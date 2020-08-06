Hiroshima marks 75 years since atomic bombing in scaled-back ceremony

6th August 2020

The name list of war deaths is given to the mayor of Hiroshima Kazumi Matsui (R) by a representative of the victims during a ceremony at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan, early 06 August 2020. On 06 August 2020, Japan marks the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Bells tolled in Hiroshima on Thursday for the 75th anniversary of the world’s first atomic bombing, with ceremonies downsized due to the novel coronavirus and the mayor urging nations to reject selfish nationalism and unite to fight all threats.

Though thousands usually pack the Peace Park in central Hiroshima to pray, sing and lay paper cranes as a symbol of peace, entrance was sharply limited and only survivors and their families could attend the memorial ceremony itself.

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic bombing
A survivor of the atomic bombing is surrounded by photographers and cameramen as she lights incense before praying for the victims in front of a cenotaph at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan, early 06 August 2020. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

The city said that given the significance of the 75th anniversary of the bombing, that killed 140,000 people before the end of 1945, they had decided to hold the ceremony despite the spread of coronavirus, but with strict precautions in place.

At 8:15 a.m. on Aug 6, 1945, U.S. B-29 warplane Enola Gay dropped a bomb nicknamed “Little Boy” and obliterated the city, killing 140,000 of an estimated population of 350,000, with thousands more dying later of injuries and radiation-related illnesses.

On Thursday, at the exact time the bomb exploded, the crowd stood for a moment of silence in the heavy summer heat while cicadas shrilled and the Peace Bell rang.

s2.reutersmedia.net

Tags: , ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

EU eyes softening key state aid demand in Brexit talks: sources

6th August 2020

Coronavirus response: Commission extends support for health systems and businesses in Italy through Cohesion policy funding

6th August 2020

On This Day…

6th August 2020

Oil prices mixed as coronavirus concerns undercut support from lower U.S. crude stocks

6th August 2020

Hiroshima marks 75 years since atomic bombing in scaled-back ceremony

6th August 2020

Russia introduces COVID-19 express tests at major airports

6th August 2020

Malta-24 News Briefing Thursday 6th August 2020

6th August 2020

U.S. cruise operators suspend voyages until Oct. 31

6th August 2020

Spain to cover all COVID-related costs for tourists to Canary Islands

6th August 2020
%d bloggers like this: