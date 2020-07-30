Hidden cellar discovered at former home of suspect in Madeleine McCann case

A file photograph dated 12 May 2007 shows a poster displayed of three-year-old Madeleine McCann, a British girl who went missing in 2007 while on holiday with her parents in Praia da Luz, in Lagos, Portugal. EPA-EFE/LUIS FORRA

Reading Time: 2 minutes

German police are said to have uncovered a hidden cellar at a former home of the suspect in the Madeleine McCann case.

In a third and final day of digging, they used an excavator, ground penetrating radar, sniffer dogs and a drone in their desperate hunt for crucial evidence.

The cellar was discovered as investigators dug a deep hole 15 meters wide in the garden of a secluded holiday chalet in Seelze, outside Hanover.

Suspect Christian B, a German drifter, is thought to have lived in a camper van on the site in 2007, shortly after Madeleine vanished from a holiday apartment in Portugal.

One police theory is that the suspect took Madeleine with him when he drove back to Germany, a journey of more than 24 hours.

The German prosecutors investigating Christian B’s alleged involvement in Madeleine’s disappearance have confirmed the search is part of their inquiry, but said no more about it.

Read more via Sky News

Like this: Like Loading...

Related