Hidden cellar discovered at former home of suspect in Madeleine McCann case

30th July 2020

A file photograph dated 12 May 2007 shows a poster displayed of three-year-old Madeleine McCann, a British girl who went missing in 2007 while on holiday with her parents in Praia da Luz, in Lagos, Portugal. EPA-EFE/LUIS FORRA

German police are said to have uncovered a hidden cellar at a former home of the suspect in the Madeleine McCann case.

In a third and final day of digging, they used an excavator, ground penetrating radar, sniffer dogs and a drone in their desperate hunt for crucial evidence.

The cellar was discovered as investigators dug a deep hole 15 meters wide in the garden of a secluded holiday chalet in Seelze, outside Hanover.

Police searches garden plot in the Maddie McCann case
 Police officers dig and search a garden plot in Hannover, northern Germany. Police were on the site in relation to the investigation of the Madeleine ‘Maddie’ McCann case. The English child disappeared on 03 May 2007, from a room where she slept with two twin brothers, in an apartment of a resort in Praia da Luz in the Algarve. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Suspect Christian B, a German drifter, is thought to have lived in a camper van on the site in 2007, shortly after Madeleine vanished from a holiday apartment in Portugal.

One police theory is that the suspect took Madeleine with him when he drove back to Germany, a journey of more than 24 hours.

The German prosecutors investigating Christian B’s alleged involvement in Madeleine’s disappearance have confirmed the search is part of their inquiry, but said no more about it.

Police search garden plot in the Maddie McCann case
Police leave the operation site after search a garden plot in Hannover, northern Germany, 29 July 2020. Police is working on the site in relation to the investigation of the Madeleine ‘Maddie’ McCann case. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

