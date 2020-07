epa08539355 Emergency services at the site where a helicopter crashed into the Tiber outside Rome, Italy, 10 July 2020. Eye witnesses said it snagged overhead power lines and then crashed, sinking to the bottom of the river. Divers are looking for survivors. EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A search and rescue operation is underway, after a helicopter crashed into the Tiber outside Rome on Friday.

Eye witnesses said it snagged overhead power lines and then crashed, sinking to the bottom of the river.

The aircraft’s location identified with the depth sounder on the bottom of the river by the divers of the firefighters.

Search for survivors is still underway

ANSA / TgCom / EPA

