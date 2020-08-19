Heathrow Airport unveils plans to reduce mandatory quarantine with coronavirus testing programme

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Heathrow Airport has unveiled plans for a new coronavirus testing facility which it hopes will bring an end to the mandatory 14-day quarantine for travellers returning from certain countries.

According to the airport’s proposals arriving passengers will be able to book swab tests and have results sent to them in seven hours.

Similar facilities are being used in Germany and Iceland but the scheme requires Government approval before it can begin in the UK.

Travellers can do a second test at home a few days later and then leave quarantine early if they pass both checks, the Daily Mail reported.

Heathrow executives hope the introduction of the new facility will enable those testing negative for Covid-19 to leave quarantine five to eight days after landing.

Read more via Sky News

