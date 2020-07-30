Heather Phillipson’s Fourth Plinth artwork in Trafalgar Square unveiled

Reading Time: < 1 minute

British artist Heather Phillipson pose with her sculpture ‘THE END’ after it is unveiled on the fourth plinth on Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, 30 July 2020.

According to a statement by the artist, the work, which consists of a cherry on the top of cream mounted by a drone and fly, attempts to address the specific physical context of the square whilst considering a broader ideological one.

The fourth plinth in Trafalgar Square was originally intended to hold an equestrian statue of William IV but remained bare due to insufficient funds. It is now occupied by a succession of different temporary artworks.

Via EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL



