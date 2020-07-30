Heather Phillipson’s Fourth Plinth artwork in Trafalgar Square unveiled

30th July 2020

Photo EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Reading Time: < 1 minute

British artist Heather Phillipson pose with her sculpture ‘THE END’ after it is unveiled on the fourth plinth on Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, 30 July 2020.

According to a statement by the artist, the work, which consists of a cherry on the top of cream mounted by a drone and fly, attempts to address the specific physical context of the square whilst considering a broader ideological one.

The fourth plinth in Trafalgar Square was originally intended to hold an equestrian statue of William IV but remained bare due to insufficient funds. It is now occupied by a succession of different temporary artworks.

Heather Phillipson's Fourth Plinth artwork in Trafalgar Square unveiled
 British artist Heather Phillipson’s sculpture ‘THE END’ is unveiled on the fourth plinth on Trafalgar Square in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

 

Via EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Heather Phillipson’s Fourth Plinth artwork in Trafalgar Square unveiled

30th July 2020

J&J starts human safety trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate

30th July 2020

Photo Story: Robot keeps an eye out for masks in South Korea

30th July 2020

Austrian economy slumps by 10.7% as coronavirus bites

30th July 2020

Oil demand may never recover from COVID-19 crisis, says Shell CEO

30th July 2020

Morocco plans $12.8 bln stimulus to aid recovery from COVID-19 crisis

30th July 2020

France’s crisis recovery may be better than expected

30th July 2020

Italy June unemployment rate rises to 8.8% as 46,000 jobs are lost

30th July 2020

Malta: Malta with least number of unemployed persons in EU

30th July 2020

Malta: EU warns of risk of syringe shortages for possible COVID-19 vaccine

30th July 2020
%d bloggers like this: