Heartbreak for Atalanta as last-gasp goals see PSG through

Bergamo-based Italian side Atalanta were minutes away from writing another chapter in their fairytale journey in their first-ever Champions League campaign but were to be denied by two injury time goals by French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The match was mostly a balanced affair in the first 45 minutes, and it was actually Atalanta who took the lead on the 27th when Mario Pasalic found the net. The Italians held on, courtesy of a number of top saves by their goalkeeper Sportiello, but Brazilian Marquinhos saved Parisian blushes with a 90th minute equaliser.

With the match seemingly headed into extra-time, Cameroon international Choupo-Moting slotted home, sending PSG to the semi-finals for the first time in fifteen years.

The Ligue 1 side will play either Atletico Madrid or RB Leipzig, with these two teams facing off this evening.

