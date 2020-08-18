Head of Flemish liberals appointed to lead Belgian government coalition talks

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Belgium’s King Philippe on Tuesday asked Egbert Lachaert, leader of the Flemish liberal party Open VLD, to try to form a coalition government.

The king had held talks with party leaders since an attempt to form a government by Bart De Wever of the Flemish nationalist N-VA and Paul Magnette of the French-speaking Socialists collapsed last week.

Lachaert will report back to the king on August 28.

Belgium has been without a fully functioning government for more than 600 days, since Charles Michel resigned as prime minister in December 2018.

On September 17, the minority government led by Sophie Wilmès will face a vote of confidence in parliament.

